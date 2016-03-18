Be a Doll and Make Some Dal

Master this classic Indian dish.

F&W Editors
March 18, 2016

Dal—a thick stew or puree of beans or legumes—is an Indian staple. And it should also be a staple in your house. From spicy yellow lentil dal with tofu to a creamy red lentil version, here are seven amazing dal recipes to make, master and love.

1. Yellow Lentil Dal with Tofu

Here, we amp up boldly spiced lentil dal with soft tofu, making it into a substantial, vegetarian meal. It takes under an hour to create from start to finish, which is definitely a weeknight dinner plus. With the use of coriander and cumin, the flavors won't taste like a last-minute effort.

F&W's Kay Chun amps up her boldly spiced lentil dal with soft tofu, making it into a substantial meal.

2. Red Lentil Dal with Mustard Seeds

These healthy stewed lentils are flavored with cumin, ginger and bay leaf.

3. Three-Bean Dal

Split yellow peas and canned beans make this recipe fast but still totally satisfying.

4. Red Lentil Dal with Rice, Yogurt and Tomatoes

A local woman at an ashram in Ahmednagar, India taught chef Susan Feniger to add bright, fragrant fresh curry leaves when making dal.

5. Buttery Pigeon Pea Dal (Mitti Handi Dal)

Chef Sanjeev Chropa's dal gets fantastic heat thanks to jalapeños and cayenne pepper.

6. Red Lentil Dal with Coconut Milk and Kale

Bloggers Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley serve these creamy, superflavorful lentils with vibrant toppings: spice-cooked onions, red chiles and chopped cilantro.

7. Red Lentil Dal with Tamarind and Asparagus

Spring-ify dal by adding green vegetables like asparagus.

