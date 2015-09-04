BBQ, S'mores & More: New Emojis on the Food & Wine Keyboard!

Finally, a way to share your innermost barbecue desires.

F&W Editors
September 04, 2015

Finally, a way to share your innermost barbecue desires. The Food & Wine Keyboard has been updated just in time for Labor Day! New emojis include a loaded platter of smoked meats from Austin¹s iconic Franklin Barbecue, crunchy fried chicken (from FWx's Dennis Prescott), pristine oysters on the half shell (shot by star food photographer Daniel Krieger), rainbow-hued heirloom tomatoes and more. Download the keyboard for free here and start planning your end-of-summer bash.

