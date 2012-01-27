Batali and Lagasse Face Off for Chefs Make Change

© WireImage/J.McCarthy

The knives will come out on GMA.On Thursday, February 2, Good Morning America will host Mario Batali and Emeril Lagasse for a fierce cook-off to raise money for their charities, featured in Food & Wine’s Chefs Make Change coalition. Before the superstars go head-to-head, GMA wants Facebook fans to vote on the main ingredient, which could very well end up as bacon. This is not Batali’s first drastic measure to draw attention to the Mario Batali Foundation—if you donate to his cause before February 7, the world will be one step closer to a red-ponytail-free Batali. That also means there’s a lot riding on Lagasse to drive funds to the Emeril Lagasse Foundation. The charities both help underprivileged kids. Show love to your favorite chef by donating now for BATALI vs. LAGASSE.

