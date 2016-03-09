Bartenders Want You to Drink Fireball

If you ask a bartender for a drink recommendation, you might expect something classic and a bit nerdy like an old-school Gin Daisy or a Vesper—or even a nice glass of smoky mezcal. But a recent survey suggests that you’ll more likely get a shot of Fireball Whisky.

The MSS US Bartender Influencer Study, conducted by market research agency Actûrus, asked 15,000 bartenders which spirits they regularly recommend to customers. Cinnamon-flavored Fireball Whisky topped the overall list of spirits in 2015, and was also the most recommended shot or shooter. That could help account for Fireball’s extreme success. Right now, it’s the sixth-most popular spirit by sales in America, according to Business Insider, ahead of brands like Jim Beam and Grey Goose.

Here are the other category winners revealed in the study:

Rum: Bacardi

Vodka: Grey Goose

Tequila: Patrón

Flavored Spirits: Absolut Flavors

Gin: Tanqueray N.A.

Whiskey: Jack Daniel’s

Cordial: Grand Marnier Coffee

Cordial: Baileys

Blended Scotch: Johnnie Walker

Want to know our recommendation? If you truly do love the flavors of whiskey and cinnamon together, skip the shooter and instead make up a mugful of this warming cocktail made with a DIY cinnamon syrup, Irish whiskey, apple brandy and amaro. It might not taste like liquid cinnamon gum, but we’re pretty sure that’s a good thing.