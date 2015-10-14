A Baker's Dozen of the Ultimate Chocolate Desserts for National Dessert Day

What better way to celebrate National Dessert Day than with chocolate? Here, F&W's Executive Food Editor Tina Ujlaki shares her favorite ultra-chocolatey desserts.

1. Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies

These fantastic elegant chocolate sables from French pastry master Pierre Hermé are deeply chocolatey and super buttery with just the right hint of salt. What more could you ask from a slice-and-bake cookie?

2. Chocolate Ganache Bread Pudding

A luscious port caramel sauce gets drizzled over this super chocolatey, brioche-based warm pudding, but vanilla crème fraîche or espresso or caramel gelato would be delicious too.

3. Heavenly Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

These often copied square Oreo-esque cookies have been a best-seller at Hi-Rise in Cambridge for over 15 years.

4. Fudgy Chocolate-Walnut Cookies

These amazing six-ingredient flourless cookies from Francois Payard are chewy, deeply chocolatey and super easy to make. You can swap the walnuts for any other nut if you prefer.

Pastry chef François Payard’s gooey chocolate cookies don’t require any flour. PHOTO © QUENTIN BACON

5. Quadruple Chocolate Brownies

Chocolate master Michael Recchiuti makes these brownies for a crowd with unsweetened chocolate, then folds in white, milk and bittersweet for an over-the-top treat.

6. Double-Chocolate Cookie Crumble

This crumble resembles big clumps of an all-chocolate streusel. You can sprinkle it on almost anything sweet, from ice cream or cake or pudding to strawberries and cream or poached or roasted pears, but we like it best right out of the bowl.

7. Chocolate Soufflé Sundae

This is my favorite recipe trifecta! It's a perfect chocolate soufflé that's baked in a pie dish and topped with ice cream, caramel sauce and bittersweet chocolate sauce. Each element is perfection, and together they spell bliss.

8. Mom's Chocolate Cake

We used to have our own line of Food & Wine-branded chocolate, and we loved this recipe so much we put it on the back of the box. It also makes stunning cupcakes.

9. Double Dark Chocolate Cupcakes with Peanut Butter Filling

If you love chocolate and peanut butter, this might just be the best cupcake you'll ever make.

10. Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse with Cocoa Nib Whipped Cream

Alice Medrich knows her way around chocolate like nobody's business. Here, she takes the cream out of the mousse itself, infuses it with cocoa nibs and then whips it to dollop on top.

© Frances Janisch

11. Salted Fudge Brownies

If you want to make super chocolatey fudgy brownies, this is truly the only recipe you'll ever need.

F&W’s Kate Krader makes the most epic salted fudge brownies. They can be refrigerated for up to 3 days and are perfect for a picnic dessert. Tina Rupp

12. Milk Chocolate Cookies with Malted Cream

Chocolate and malt are such perfect partners and we don't see them together enough. To gild the lily, you can half-dip these crisp sandwich cookies in milk or dark chocolate and roll them in Ovaltine.

13. Chocolate Wafers with Ginger Fennel and Sea Salt

No baking required for this sophisticated snack! Finn Crisp crackers coated with melted dark chocolate become a perfect canvas for flavors like the candied ginger, fennel seeds and salt here.

