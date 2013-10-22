Baker's Delight

F&W food editors apply their incredible cooking knowledge to explaining what to do with a variety of interesting ingredients.

Baking with chocolate has come a long way since Etienne Guittard started his company in California nearly 150 years ago. Then, recipes simply called for chocolate; they didn’t even specify “dark,” as milk chocolate hadn’t been invented. Nowadays, recipes usually specify semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, and many are starting to call for chocolate with specific percentages of cacao. Guittard’s three new fair trade–certified bars , called the Collection Etienne, cover all the bases for bakers: There’s semisweet at 64 percent, bittersweet at 70 percent and unsweetened chocolate at 100 percent. All three offer deep, lush chocolate flavor, and the two-ounce bars, packed three to a box, are easy to snap off and use ($7 for six ounces). www.guittard.com/

If you need some inspiration, here are three of my favorite chocolate recipes:

Salted Fudge Brownies

Chocolate Soufflé Sundae

Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse with Cocoa Nib Whipped Cream

