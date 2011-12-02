Baked Eggs Inspired by Martha Stewart’s Busy Chickens

© Johnny Valiant

Eggs Baked Over Mushrooms

Martha Stewart’s chickens are almost as busy as she is. The Wall Street Journal’s interactive guide to a day in the life of the media mogul reveals that the 200 chickens on Stewart's upstate New York farm produce enough eggs to supply her show, office kitchen and staff, who can take eggs home. While farm eggs are wonderful at breakfast, F&W's Kristin Donnelly likes to turn them into a light Francophile lunch (also great for dinner). Her recipe for Eggs Baked Over Sautéed Mushrooms and Spinach, paired with a glass of juicy Beaujolais, makes a filling meal for less than 600 calories.

Related: Tasty and Healthy Egg Recipes

Amazing French Dishes

Beaujolais Pairings