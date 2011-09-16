Bacony Chicken with Sauerkraut for Oktoberfest

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Melanie Acevedo

Chicken with Sauerkraut

Starting tomorrow through October 3, more than five million revelers will visit Munich for Germany’s annual Oktoberfest, to down specially brewed beer with hearty, traditional fare. Many of the beer tents serve Hendl, a roasted or grilled chicken dish eaten with fresh soft pretzels or sauerkraut. To recreate the celebration at home, F&W offers budget-friendly braised chicken thighs with a quick sauerkraut combining vegetables, apple, juniper berries and delicious bacon. Plus, a perfect German pretzel recipe.

