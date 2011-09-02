Bacony Chicken Salad for International Bacon Day

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© John Kernick

Chicken Salad with BaconTomorrow marks the very unofficial holiday known as International Bacon Day. Masterminded in 2005 by a bunch of UC Boulder graduate students who loved all sorts of bacon (the food and the actor), the occasion is celebrated by eating bacon, watching Kevin Bacon (or movies featuring pigs) and generally appreciating all things crispy, fatty and meaty. You can quietly salute their brilliance—without spending one of the last summer weekends indoors—by making fast baby brioches with chicken salad and applewood-smoked bacon for a delicious Labor Day party.