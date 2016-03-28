Bacon + Scallops = One Amazing Dinner

There’s a reason bacon-wrapped scallops are served at pretty much every wedding reception: These salty-sweet bundles represent one of cooking's great surf-and-turf combinations. Here, seven weeknight dinner ideas that pair delicate scallops with meaty bacon.

Golden-crusted scallops are so good, especially with the rich, bacon-y chard.

A tangy, buttery white wine and grapefruit sauce with smoky bacon is the perfect accompaniment to sweet sea scallops.

The sweet-and-spicy bacon-onion marmalade in this dish makes this seafood dish hearty enough for red wine.

A quick, garlicky bechamel stands in for creme fraiche and cheese in this luxurious white pizza.

Big, beautiful scallops, delectable corn cakes and a drizzle of bacon vinaigrette come together in this rustic yet refined dinner.

Sweet scallops are perfect with sweet corn in this creamy chowder.

Scallops make incredibly juicy burgers despite their low fat content.