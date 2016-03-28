Bacon + Scallops = One Amazing Dinner

Recipes for one of the world's most delicious duos.
There’s a reason bacon-wrapped scallops are served at pretty much every wedding reception: These salty-sweet bundles represent one of cooking's great surf-and-turf combinations. Here, seven weeknight dinner ideas that pair delicate scallops with meaty bacon.
1. Seared Scallops with Bacon-Braised Chard
Golden-crusted scallops are so good, especially with the rich, bacon-y chard.
2. Scallops with Grapefruit and Bacon
A tangy, buttery white wine and grapefruit sauce with smoky bacon is the perfect accompaniment to sweet sea scallops.
3. Seared Scallops with Bacon Marmalade
The sweet-and-spicy bacon-onion marmalade in this dish makes this seafood dish hearty enough for red wine.
4. Scallop-and-Bacon Pizza
A quick, garlicky bechamel stands in for creme fraiche and cheese in this luxurious white pizza.
5. Seared Scallops and Corn Cakes with Bacon Vinaigrette
Big, beautiful scallops, delectable corn cakes and a drizzle of bacon vinaigrette come together in this rustic yet refined dinner.
6. Corn Chowder with Bacon and Sea Scallops
Sweet scallops are perfect with sweet corn in this creamy chowder.
7. Scallop and Corn Bacon Burgers with Spicy Mayo
Scallops make incredibly juicy burgers despite their low fat content.