Back to School: Culinary Classes

The September issue reveals some of the hottest new culinary classes that teach amateurs how to make fresh pasta, martinis and more.

Culinary Classes: Pasta Crash Course

Pasta Crash Course: Flour + Water, San Francisco

In the restaurant's Dough Room, chef Thomas McNaughton teaches a three-part pasta curriculum, from beginner (flat noodles) to advanced (stuffed pasta). The fee includes dinner and pasta to take home. Pasta classes, $220.

Pop-Up Lessons: Flash Kitchen; Portland, OR

With sponsorship from Whole Foods, local chefs like Beaker & Flask's Ben Bettinger teach free cooking classes in parks and schools throughout the city. And plans are in the works to expand to cities like New York City, Chicago and Oakland, California. Free classes; facebook.com/WholeFoodsMarketPortland.

Farm School: Love Apple Farms; Santa Cruz, CA

Blogger Pim Techamuanvivit and famed Manresa chef David Kinch offer tours of his kitchen-garden farm, plus cooking lessons and a meal. Cooking classes, $145.

Cocktails 101: Whistler, Chicago

On Sunday afternoons at his Logan Square bar, mixologist Paul McGee teaches students the cocktail basics—syrups, garnishes, tools. He also serves them three great drinks and sends them off with a copy of his recipe book.Cocktail classes, $95

