Bachelor-Worthy Wines

Courtesy of Sonoma Magazine

Ben Flajnik, the star of the latest season of ABC’s The Bachelor, is—contrary to what people might guess—a legitimate, honest-to-God winemaker. In 2008, he started Sonoma’s Envolve Winery with partners Mike Benziger and Danny Fay, focusing on small-production organic and biodynamic bottlings from top vineyards around the region. We asked him for his favorite date wines.

FIRST DATE

What to Drink: Silky Russian River Pinot Noir

Ben’s Favorite: Benziger Signaterra

His Reason: Women love Pinot. Plus Mike’s family owns the winery!

CHEAP DATE

What to Drink: Zippy, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc

Ben’s Favorite: Patianna

His Reason: Good price ($17) and quality. And it’s organic, too.

BLIND DATE

What to Drink: Crisp rosé

Ben’s Favorite: Envolve

His Reason: Pick a wine you know well, so there’s at least one thing to talk about.

HORRIBLE DATE

What to Drink: Massive Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel

Ben’s Favorite: Seghesio

His Reason: So rich and powerful that it will take your mind off the date.

NO DATE

What to Drink: Cold, hoppy India Pale Ale

Ben’s Favorite: Bear Republic Brewing

His Reason: Great for sports on TV with my partners in the winery.

