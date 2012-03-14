Bachelor-Worthy Wines

Courtesy of Sonoma Magazine Ben Flajnik, the star of the latest season of ABC’s The Bachelor, is—contrary to what people might guess—a legitimate, honest-to-God winemaker. In 2008, he started Sonoma’s Envolve Winery with partners Mike Benziger and Danny Fay, focusing on small-production organic and biodynamic bottlings from top vineyards around the region. We asked him for his favorite date wines. >
Ben Flajnik, the star of the latest season of ABC’s The Bachelor, is—contrary to what people might guess—a legitimate, honest-to-God winemaker. In 2008, he started Sonoma’s Envolve Winery with partners Mike Benziger and Danny Fay, focusing on small-production organic and biodynamic bottlings from top vineyards around the region. We asked him for his favorite date wines.
FIRST DATE
What to Drink: Silky Russian River Pinot Noir
Ben’s Favorite: Benziger Signaterra
His Reason: Women love Pinot. Plus Mike’s family owns the winery!
CHEAP DATE
What to Drink: Zippy, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc
Ben’s Favorite: Patianna
His Reason: Good price ($17) and quality. And it’s organic, too.
BLIND DATE
What to Drink: Crisp rosé
Ben’s Favorite: Envolve
His Reason: Pick a wine you know well, so there’s at least one thing to talk about.
HORRIBLE DATE
What to Drink: Massive Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel
Ben’s Favorite: Seghesio
His Reason: So rich and powerful that it will take your mind off the date.
NO DATE
What to Drink: Cold, hoppy India Pale Ale
Ben’s Favorite: Bear Republic Brewing
His Reason: Great for sports on TV with my partners in the winery.
