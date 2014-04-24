Babycakes NYC's Incredible Vegan, Gluten-Free Cupcakes

BabyCakes NYC; New York, Los Angeles and Orlando, FL



Erin McKenna’s culinary experience amounted to little more than a waitressing gig at Lupa when she decided to open her gluten-free vegan bakery in 2005. Diagnosed with food allergies, she taught herself how to make the sweets she craved, and opened the kind of mod-chic bakery she wanted to frequent. Her moist cupcakes were swiftly identified as some of the best in New York, period, never mind what ingredients they lacked. As interest in vegan and gluten-free diets broadened—and word of McKenna’s amazing sweets spread—she soon expanded. Now she’s up to three locations nationally—the New York original, plus one in L.A. and another in Orlando, Florida—plus two cookbooks, a line of baking mixes, an irresistible tumblr and an app with recipes and appearances from, among others, Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka. babycakesnyc.com

