Voting is now open for The People's Best New Chef! If you're having trouble deciding between the incredibly talented nominees, maybe a look at their cooking will sway you. Or it could make things even harder. Either way, here are delicious dishes from contenders in Northwest & Pacific as well as those from California.

[<a href="//storify.com/FoodandWine/best-new-chef-california" target="_blank">View the story "The People's Best New Chef: California, Northwest & Pacific" on Storify</a>]