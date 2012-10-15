Baa Baa Green Sauce

Made with Anaheim and serrano chiles, this green gersion of Tunisian

Food & Wine's senior recipe developer, Grace Parisi, is a Test Kitchen superstar. In this series, she shares some of her favorite recipes to make right now.

The farmers’ market is overflowing with loads of fiery chiles. A favorite meal of mine is an overstuffed pita filled with grilled meats, tomatoes, feta and harissa. I am addicted to harissa—especially the one I developed for my book Get Saucy. It uses ancho chiles, caraway, cumin and sun-dried tomatoes, and is delicious on everything. But for a change, I wanted something fresh and green tasting. This green harissa uses fresh green chiles of varying heat. Serranos are pretty hot, but Anaheim and banana chiles are pretty mild. Together, along with some cilantro, scallions and garlic, they make the brightest, most refreshing (albeit spicy) sauce that is the perfect accompaniment to lamb, grilled bread and juicy tomatoes. SEE RECIPE »

