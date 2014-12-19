An Awesome Trick for Making DIY Chocolates

We’re kicking off a new season of Mad Genius Tips with a brilliant trick for creating homemade chocolates that even Willy Wonka doesn’t know about. In the video above, watch F&W's master confectioner Justin Chapple reveal how to use a pan of brown sugar, a sheet of plastic wrap and everyday kitchen items to create molds for melted chocolate. It’s a fun and easy way to make cute and delicious DIY chocolates for last-minute Christmas gifts or snacks.

