An Awesome Easy Italian Cookie for a Crowd

It’s surprising that we don’t hear more about sbrisolona, the deliciously buttery oversized almond cookie from Lombardy that dates back to the 16th century and gets its name from the word crumbly in the local Mantua dialect. Often flavored with lemon or orange zest, and sometimes with anise, it’s cornmeal that gives the cookie its distinctive crunch. Making sbrisolona is as easy making a streusel topping for a coffeecake, and once you scatter the dough in the pan, your work is done. As the cookie bakes, the crumbs fuse together but remain craggy on the surface, giving the cookie a super rustic look. Bring it to the table as is or dusted it with powdered sugar, whole or broken into rough shards. It’s a perfect partner for strong coffee, brandy, vin santo or red wine. This version from Suzanne Goin of Lucques, A.O.C. and Tavern in Los Angeles, is one of my favorites.

