Avoid a Fishy Kitchen, Grill Your Sardines Outdoors

Skip the smells, enjoy all the flavors.

F&W Editors
March 03, 2016

Fresh sardines are among the most sustainable seafood choices, plus they're rich in omega-3s. What is more, sardines are excellent for the grill. Not only will the fishy smell stay out of your kitchen, but their strong flavor stands up to a delicious char. Bonus: Because they're oily, sardines are harder to overcook than delicate white fish. Here, five amazing grilled sardines recipes.

1. Grilled Sardines with Piquillo Pepper Sauce 

Sweet piquillo pepper sauce is a perfect foil to the richly flavored sardines. 

2. Grilled Sardines with Mint and Almonds 

Andrew Zimmern's terrific dish has all the complex flavors of traditional North African cuisine, yet it's surprisingly simple.

3. Grilled Sardines with Herbed Fennel-and-Olive Salad 

A crisp and tangy herb-and-olive salad complements the oily fish.

4. Fresh Sardines on Grilled Bread 

Grilled the Portuguese way with olive oil and coarse salt, these sardines are delectable. They're served on thick slices of toasted country bread that soften slightly and gain flavor as the sardine juices soak in.

5. Grilled Sardines with Eggplant Puree and Tarragon Dressing 

Chef David LeFevre adds even more character to these incredible little fish by serving them with a puckery tarragon, caper and pine nut relish.

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up