Avant-Garde Tapas in the Smoky Mountains

Up-and-coming chef Katie Button is bringing the creative energy of the Barcelona avant-garde to her  new cocktail-and-dessert bar in North Carolina.

Kate Krader
July 28, 2014

Katie Button's story would  make an excellent movie. Once  a promising neuroscience  PhD candidate, she parlayed a  waitressing job at José Andrés’s Café Atlántico in Washington, DC,  into a pastry internship at the famed  El Bulli in Spain—then transformed that into a budding restaurant empire in Asheville, North Carolina. Her tapas bar Cúrate brilliantly tweaks classic dishes (a ribbon of the airiest mayonnaise accompanies white asparagus). Her new place  is Nightbell, a dressed-up bar with terrific desserts and snacks. There, she channels her El Bulli mentor, Albert Adrià, creating snacks like spiced caramel corn and drinks like  a root beer float with a snowball of shaved ice, house-made root beer syrup and vanilla-infused bourbon. It’s Barcelona meets the South. Nightbell, 32 S. Lexington Ave.; thenightbell.com.

Recipes:
Crackersnacks

