Australian Shiraz: A Regional Guide

Australia has more than 65 wine regions, each of them with its own climate and soil type. As a result, the wines from each region have their own distinctive characters. Here’s a geographic guide to Aussie Shiraz:

Shiraz: A Regional Guide. Art © Alex Nabaum.

Warm Climate (Pink Dots)

Regions: Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale, Heathcote, Langhorne Creek

Character: Ripe blackberries, massively rich, lots of power

Wine to Try: 2010 Torbreck Barossa Valley Woodcutter’s Shiraz ($22)

Food Pairing: Braised short ribs

Moderate Climate (Green)

Regions: Eden Valley, Clare Valley, Margaret River

Character: Tangy blackberries, substantial body, licorice and black pepper notes

Wine to Try: 2010 Jim Barry The Lodge Hill Clare Valley Shiraz ($19)

Food Pairing: Lamb chops

Cool Climate (Blue)

Regions: Great Southern, Yarra Valley, Coonawarra, Frankland River

Character: Raspberries, medium-bodied with higher acidity, herb and white pepper notes

Wine to Try: 2010 Innocent Bystander Victoria Shiraz ($20)

Food Pairing: Roast duck

