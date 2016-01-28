Austin's Newest Food Truck Will Serve Vegan Shakes and Fries

The vegan movement shows no signs of slowing down. First dairy-free cheeses were buzzy and then a meatless butcher shop opened its doors. Even actor Danny Trejo is getting in on vegan-friendly fare with a taco shop serving mung bean tortillas and tofu tacos. Now a duo of Austin chocolatiers is hoping to launch a vegan milkshake truck.

Moni Burgin and Rachel Horesovsky recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for Milky Way Shakes, a food truck serving vegan milkshakes and french fries. The combo may seem odd, but as anyone who has ever dipped a fry into a Frosty at Wendy’s knows, the salty-sweet snack is a match made in munchies heaven. “Austin has plenty of shops devoted to ice cream, but nowhere celebrates the tasty combination of shakes and fries,” the duo writes on the Kickstarter page. “Doing shakes instead of ice cream means we can mix our flavors on the spot, allowing us to created a varied menu with just a few ingredients.” Instead of cow’s milk, Burgin and Horesovesky plan on making their shakes with coconut milk—in part to appeal to the vegan contingency, but also because it doesn’t need to be refrigerated, which would help keep the company’s carbon footprint down.

The team needs to raise $10,000 to meet their goal. Rewards for contributors include free shakes and fries, jars of homemade salted caramel sauce, custom mixtapes and your own constellation painted on the milkshake truck.