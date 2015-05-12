Atlanta Is About to Get a Superstar Mixologist

The South is home to plenty of cocktail talent, but Atlanta is about to up the ante with the arrival of top mixologist Shingo Gokan. The all-star bartender is known as one of the forces behind New York's cult cocktail bar Angel's Share, an unassuming spot in the East Village that paved the way for the city's cocktail rennaissance. He also recently opened a five-story cocktail destination named Speak Low in Shanghai, complete with slushy cocktails for the road. Now he's signed on as creative director for Himitsu in Buckhead, a lounge opening at the end of this month from the owners of Umi sushi. We're still waiting to see the full menu, but from the sneak peeks Gokan shared with us below, it looks like he'll be playing with lots of Asian herbs like shiso and Thai basil. Himitsu will be reservation-only and also offer a serious sake list, along with Japanese snacks by chef Fuyuhiko Ito.

Here, two drinks Gokan has planned for the Himitsu cocktail list:

Flirtibird

Tequila blanco, mezcal joven, yuzu, shiso, agave, plum salt.

East of the Sun

Kaffir lime-infused Bombay Sapphire East, Galangal honey, lime, coconut, sparkling water, Thai basil, chile.

Related:

Inside Shanghai's Speak Low

Best Speakeasies and Cocktail Lounges

Best Hotel Bars