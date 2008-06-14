Aspen Day 2 Report:

I've been running around so much—four seminars to conduct, meetings with winemakers and winery owners, stopping in at the grand tasting under the big tent—that any kind of comprehensive Aspen report from me is going to have to wait until tomorrow. In the meantime, though, I'll point you to a couple of terrific wine bloggers who are here and blogging away like there is no tomorrow. Check out Jeremy Parzen's lively account (with numerous papparazo-esque photos, including—whoo hoo—one of me and Amex Publishing CEO Ed Kelly at his blog Do Bianchi, and also don't miss Alder Yarrow's account at Vinography, as always comprehensive and darn smart.