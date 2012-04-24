Asparagus Industry-Friendly Salad

© David Malosh / Grilled Chicken Salad

The U.S. asparagus industry is finally bouncing back. The AP reports that after decades of decreased production due to competition from South American imports, American asparagus farmers are expecting much better business this year due in part to healthy eating trends and increasing demand for locally grown vegetables. Asparagus season typically lasts just through June, so help support the hopeful farmers today with a Grilled-Chicken-and-Asparagus Salad with Parsley Pesto. Garlic, lemon juice, oil and a lot of parsley are all it takes to make the flavorful dressing for this fast and easy early summer salad.

