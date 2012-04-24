Asparagus Industry-Friendly Salad

Justine Sterling
April 24, 2012

Grilled Chicken Salad

© David Malosh / Grilled Chicken Salad

The U.S. asparagus industry is finally bouncing back. The AP reports that after decades of decreased production due to competition from South American imports, American asparagus farmers are expecting much better business this year due in part to healthy eating trends and increasing demand for locally grown vegetables. Asparagus season typically lasts just through June, so help support the hopeful farmers today with a Grilled-Chicken-and-Asparagus Salad with Parsley Pesto. Garlic, lemon juice, oil and a lot of parsley are all it takes to make the flavorful dressing for this fast and easy early summer salad.

Related: More Chicken Salad Recipes
Great Asparagus Dishes
Delicious Grilled Chicken

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up