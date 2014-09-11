Artsy Spatulas for an Amazing Cause

Though at first glance it may seem like these gorgeous spatulas are the newest appropriation of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s art—they’re not. April Bloomfield; Tyler Florence’s five year-old daughter, Dorothy; Suzanne Goin; Bryan Voltaggio’s six year-old son, Thacher; and Michael Voltaggio all created original artwork for the limited-edition silicone spatulas.

The proceeds from the spatulas, which will be available at Williams-Sonoma through the first week of November, will go to Share our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. So not only will buying one of the spatulas mean owning a piece of chef (or chef progeny) art, it will also mean helping kids in need.

