Artisan Silvia Song's Gorgeous Indigo Bowls and the Blueberry Pie Recipe They Inspired

Bay Area-based Silvia Song works with wood, but when she talks about her craft, she can’t seem to get away from food analogies. For the indigo bowls (pictured), she starts with domestic rock maple because “it carves like butter, even when it’s bone dry.” The pale wood also soaks up the indigo stain that Song created in collaboration with natural-dye expert Kristine Vejar. After composting leaves from the indigo plant for a month, Vejar ferments them to make a brew that, Song says, is “full of live cultures—similar to yogurt—that activate the dye.” Song dips each bowl up to 20 times in the indigo pigment, allowing it to dry between dunkings; gradually, the color deepens from pale green to emerald to, finally, a gorgeous inky blue. From $350 each; silviasong.com, available at marchsf.com.

Recipe Inspiration: Blueberry Pie with Rye Crust

This sensational blueberry pie has small circles cut out of the rye crust, which not only looks dramatic but also allows moisture to evaporate from the fruit filling as it cooks, deepening the flavor.

