Art Smith and Father Gaga's New York City Restaurant Opening Soon

Chefs Art Smith and Michelle Bernstein.Joanne Trattoria, the collaboration between Top Chef Masters alum Art Smith and Joe Germanotta (better known as Lady Gaga’s papa), should open at the beginning of January 2012. This is the first NYC venture for Smith, who owns restaurants in Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, DC and Palo Alto, California. In an interesting bit of fusion, Joanne's dishes will combine influences from Germanotta’s Italian heritage with Smith’s Southern style. To sample Smith’s homestyle cooking now, you can make his recipe for fried chicken, which gets supertender from being marinated twice: first in a brine, then in Tabasco and buttermilk.

