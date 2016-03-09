Around the World in 11 Burgers

Hamburgers are such an iconic symbol of America that we might as well replace the stars on our flag with sliders. But we’re not the only country to embrace the burger. Here, 11 globally inspired recipes that will take you on a deliciously meaty taste trip around the world.

Harissa, a staple in Tunisian and Moroccan cooking, adds bright flavor to grilled lamb burgers.

Add scallions, fresh ginger, garlic and sesame oil to ground pork for juicy Asian-inspired burgers.

There is nothing quite like a nicely seasoned, perfectly cooked, beautifully topped burger. This terrific burger is sprinkled with a spice mix halfway through grilling; if you mix it in before cooking, the meat will get tough. Garnishes of crema and avocado add rich creaminess that pushes this burger over the top. DAVID MALOSH

Chef Jonathon Sawyer of Cleveland's Greenhouse Tavern stacks these Provencal-spiced lamb burgers with deliciously assertive ingredients, including Nicoise olives and Epoisses, a soft, funky cow-milk cheese from France.

The unconventional toppings make these burgers special: Pickled beets add earthiness and tang; grilled pineapple rings add sweetness; and fried eggs add richness.

The classic Italian salad, transformed into a burger.

These offbeat tuna burgers were loosely inspired by a Thai fried white fish patty called tod man pla.

Is this an American take on a Vietnamese classic or a Vietnamese take on an American classic? Either way, these spicy burgers topped with Tabasco-spiked mayonnaise, slivers of crunchy pickled carrots and sprigs of cilantro are wonderful.

Funky Korean kimchi is spectacular on these over-the-top Shake Shack-inspired burgers.

And if you want a leaner take on your burger feast, go the turkey route. And don’t think that just because you’re ditching the red meat that your burgers have to be dry. Try juicey, flavor-packed recipes, like green goddess turkey burgers, barbecue-glazed turkey burgers, Oaxacan turkey burgers with chipotle salad and Thai turkey burgers with crunchy chopped peanuts. HELENE DUJARDIN

Peanuts on a burger? You bet—especially when the burger is flavored with ginger, jalapeño and Sriracha.

These fantastic burgers are topped with a homemade mint-yogurt sauce.