Around the World in 11 Burgers

© David Malosh

Delicious burger recipes from around the world.

F&W Editors
March 09, 2016

Hamburgers are such an iconic symbol of America that we might as well replace the stars on our flag with sliders. But we’re not the only country to embrace the burger. Here, 11 globally inspired recipes that will take you on a deliciously meaty taste trip around the world.

1. Lamb Burgers with Green Harissa 

Harissa, a staple in Tunisian and Moroccan cooking, adds bright flavor to grilled lamb burgers.

2. Asian-Style Pork Burgers 

Add scallions, fresh ginger, garlic and sesame oil to ground pork for juicy Asian-inspired burgers.

3. Mexican Avocado Burgers 

There is nothing quite like a nicely seasoned, perfectly cooked, beautifully topped burger. This terrific burger is sprinkled with a spice mix halfway through grilling; if you mix it in before cooking, the meat will get tough. Garnishes of crema and avocado add rich creaminess that pushes this burger over the top.

DAVID MALOSH

This terrific burger is sprinkled with spices halfway through grilling, then topped with crema, avocado and cilantro.

4. Provençal Lamb Burgers 

© Fredrika Stjärne

Chef Jonathon Sawyer of Cleveland's Greenhouse Tavern stacks these Provencal-spiced lamb burgers with deliciously assertive ingredients, including Nicoise olives and Epoisses, a soft, funky cow-milk cheese from France.

5. Aussie Burgers with Pickled Beets, Pineapple and Fried Eggs 

© David Malosh

The unconventional toppings make these burgers special: Pickled beets add earthiness and tang; grilled pineapple rings add sweetness; and fried eggs add richness.

6. Caprese Burgers 

The classic Italian salad, transformed into a burger.

7. Thai Tuna Burgers with Ginger-Lemon Mayonnaise 

These offbeat tuna burgers were loosely inspired by a Thai fried white fish patty called tod man pla.

8. Vietnamese-Style Banh Mi Burgers 

Is this an American take on a Vietnamese classic or a Vietnamese take on an American classic? Either way, these spicy burgers topped with Tabasco-spiked mayonnaise, slivers of crunchy pickled carrots and sprigs of cilantro are wonderful.

9. Bacon-and-Kimchi Burgers 

© Con Poulos

Funky Korean kimchi is spectacular on these over-the-top Shake Shack-inspired burgers.

10. Thai Turkey Burgers 

And if you want a leaner take on your burger feast, go the turkey route. And don’t think that just because you’re ditching the red meat that your burgers have to be dry. Try juicey, flavor-packed recipes, like green goddess turkey burgers, barbecue-glazed turkey burgers, Oaxacan turkey burgers with chipotle salad and Thai turkey burgers with crunchy chopped peanuts.

HELENE DUJARDIN

Peanuts on a burger? You bet—especially when the burger is flavored with ginger, jalapeño and Sriracha.

11. Moroccan Lamb Burgers 

These fantastic burgers are topped with a homemade mint-yogurt sauce.

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up