Around the World in 11 Burgers

Delicious burger recipes from around the world.
Hamburgers are such an iconic symbol of America that we might as well replace the stars on our flag with sliders. But we’re not the only country to embrace the burger. Here, 11 globally inspired recipes that will take you on a deliciously meaty taste trip around the world.
1. Lamb Burgers with Green Harissa
Harissa, a staple in Tunisian and Moroccan cooking, adds bright flavor to grilled lamb burgers.
2. Asian-Style Pork Burgers
Add scallions, fresh ginger, garlic and sesame oil to ground pork for juicy Asian-inspired burgers.
3. Mexican Avocado Burgers
This terrific burger is sprinkled with spices halfway through grilling, then topped with crema, avocado and cilantro.
4. Provençal Lamb Burgers
Chef Jonathon Sawyer of Cleveland's Greenhouse Tavern stacks these Provencal-spiced lamb burgers with deliciously assertive ingredients, including Nicoise olives and Epoisses, a soft, funky cow-milk cheese from France.
5. Aussie Burgers with Pickled Beets, Pineapple and Fried Eggs
The unconventional toppings make these burgers special: Pickled beets add earthiness and tang; grilled pineapple rings add sweetness; and fried eggs add richness.
6. Caprese Burgers
The classic Italian salad, transformed into a burger.
7. Thai Tuna Burgers with Ginger-Lemon Mayonnaise
These offbeat tuna burgers were loosely inspired by a Thai fried white fish patty called tod man pla.
8. Vietnamese-Style Banh Mi Burgers
Is this an American take on a Vietnamese classic or a Vietnamese take on an American classic? Either way, these spicy burgers topped with Tabasco-spiked mayonnaise, slivers of crunchy pickled carrots and sprigs of cilantro are wonderful.
9. Bacon-and-Kimchi Burgers
Funky Korean kimchi is spectacular on these over-the-top Shake Shack-inspired burgers.
10. Thai Turkey Burgers
Peanuts on a burger? You bet—especially when the burger is flavored with ginger, jalapeño and Sriracha.
11. Moroccan Lamb Burgers
These fantastic burgers are topped with a homemade mint-yogurt sauce.