Arguing for Sustainable Agriculture

Ray Isle
September 24, 2007

Came across the transcript of an interesting address on the science of sustainable agriculture that John Williams of Frog's Leap Winery gave at the 2003 meeting of the American Society for Enology and Viticulture. (Yes, it's not breaking news; still pertinent, though.) I'm not going to summarize the thing—it's worth clicking through to read it—but here's a tantalizing quote: "Simply put: the principles of organic farming and sustainable practices are the single most important tools you can employ to improve wine quality."

