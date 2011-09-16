Arepas: The Ultimate Culinary Vehicle

Warning: Test Kitchen Tease snapshots may cause cravings, lip-smacking and an unshakeable desire to cook.

Inspired by Zarela Martinez (chef-owner of NYC's Zarela) and Latin ballpark food in Brooklyn, senior recipe developer Grace Parisi created this speedy version of a stuffed arepa, a thick corn-based dough that’s grilled, baked or fried to become the ultimate vehicle for a range of brightly flavored garnishes. Grace filled this version with savory pork and topped it with pickled red cabbage, jalapeños and cilantro. The recipe will endure one more round of testing and tasting before it’s published in our January issue, but in the meantime, here are some of our delectable Latin American recipes to try—including crispy, flaky stuffed empanadas.