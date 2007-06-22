Are Farmers the Next Celebrity Chefs?

With the film The Real Dirt on Farmer John opening nationally today, will farmer John Peterson become a household name?



After attending a screening of this cinematically stunning movie on Monday with my coworker Nick Fauchald (who wrote an excellent review here), I made an off-the-cuff remark: Farmers are due to become the next celebrities, as argued here, here and here.

Nick doesn't think farmers are media savvy enough to become celebrities but admits that Farmer John could be an exception. He invited me to rebut his position on the farmer-as-celebrity issue.

