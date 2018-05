Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Con Poulos

Lyon-Style Chicken with Vinegar Sauce

In the latest episode of Vice's online video series, "Munchies," NYC-based chef April Bloomfield hits up local restaurants with business partner Ken Friedman. Bloomfield already explored new territory with Food & Wine this October: The chef made her first trip to France, and returned with this delectably tangy Lyon-Style Chicken recipe.