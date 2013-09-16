Apple-Raisin Crumb Cake

This foolproof crumb cake is so easy to make that my eight year old has better success with it than I do. I think it's because he follows directions better than me. I use a great streusel topping, because I am obsessed with streusel and it tastes so great on this cake. We make this all through apple season, but make sure you use apples suitable for cooking and baking. Many types of apples (McIntosh, for example) will just fall apart when cooked. You don't want that. Trust me. SEE RECIPE »

