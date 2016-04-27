Apple Pie Smell Makes Its Broadway Debut

The new Broadway musical "Waitress" features the songs of singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles; the "rich, soulful and emotionally translucent voice" of Jessie Mueller (that's according to the New York Times); and another, slightly unexpected component: The smell of freshly baking apple pie.

The musical, which is about a waitress who dreams of escaping her marriage by winning a pie contest, was originally a film by the late Adrienne Shelley. It was recently adapted for the stage by writer Jessie Nelson. Per the Times, producer Barry Weissler “desperately" wanted to incorporate the smell of pie into the theater. "It’s a wonderful intense surround for the show."

To get that trademark "fresh pie smell," the producers installed a convection oven in a passageway near the stage and tweaked an applie pie recipe so that it could bake—in its most fragrant iteration—throughout the production, without burning.

If the production team can figure out a way, we'd love for them to bottle this smell. But in the meantime, here are some amazing pie recipes that should also do the trick.