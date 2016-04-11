An Apple (or Orange) a Day Could Stave Off a Heart Attack

The old adage—you know the one: an apple a day, a doctor, etc.—is so well-trod that it's come to seem like a meaningless trope. But according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, there's probably something to it.

The study, which was conducted over a period of seven years among more than 500,000 Chinese adults, suggests that eating fresh fruit on most days will significantly reduce a person's risk of heart attack and stroke, according to Science Daily.

Here's what the study says: "Among Chinese adults, a higher level of fruit consumption was associated with lower blood pressure and blood glucose levels and, largely independent of these and other dietary and nondietary factors, with significantly lower risks of major cardiovascular diseases." The study was conducted among Chinese adults because fruit consumption among that demographic tends to be lower than in many Western populations.

Science Daily notes that the participants of the study were mostly eating apples and oranges, but the study concluded that eating 100 grams daily (a half an apple, give or take) of any type of fresh fruit could reduce a person's risk of cardiovascular mortality by about a third. However, eating fruit was also linked to factors such as education, smoking, lower blood pressure, and lower blood glucose—so definitive conclusions can't necessarily be drawn about causality. That said, past studies have reached similar results.

