Apple Cider–Braised Duck Legs

Rosh Hashanah means one thing in my house: sweet apples and honey for a new year. Here I put it through a different prism, so that those important ingredients are used to accent duck in a main course that I can multiply easily to feed several guests. I count on one dark quarter of duck per person as part of a larger holiday meal with plenty of other food around. I don’t keep kosher in my house, but if you do—or if you have guests who may—omit the bacon. The key to this dish is the balance between the sweet (apples and honey) and the acidic (salt and vinegar). Taste for that balance before you serve the dish—sometimes a drizzle of your favorite Banyuls or aged sherry vinegar works wonders at the table. And yes, this dish tastes better the next day and also freezes well. Get the Recipe

