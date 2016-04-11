Anthony Bourdain Wins His First Jiu-Jitsu Competition

Anthony Bourdain is a lot of things: author, TV star, chef, artist, sushi etiquette expert. And now, he’s added a new credit to the list: jiu-jitsu champion. At this past Saturday’s New York Spring International Open Championship, Bourdain took first place in the Blue Belt Masters 5 Middleweight Division.

The globetrotting chef first started training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at NYC’s Renzo Gracie Academy three years ago after his wife Ottavia (a purple belt in BJJ and a member of The Danaher Death Squad—not scary at all) encouraged him to try it. Now, he is addicted to the sport, training seven days a week for hours at a time when he isn’t filming—and even then he tries to drop into BJJ gyms around the world.

Bourdain appears to be pleased with the result of the match—though in no way boastful. “First competition turned out okay!” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post of him standing on the winner’s podium.

We have just one question: Will his upcoming Bourdain Market include a jiu-jitsu gym in the basement? Even we might start working out if that happens.

