Anselmo Vigne

Ray Isle
February 14, 2007

This is essentially just a heads-up new wine alert. The 2003 Anselmo Vigne Cabernet Sauvignon ($60) comes from a tiny vineyard parcel above Darioush Winery, just outside the Stags Leap District AVA. I don't know a heap about it other than that it's owned by Steve and Cecilia Simi (unrelated to the Simi winery family of Sonoma), that Frank Altamura planted it back in 1988, and that Craig Maclean (Cain, Juslyn, etc.) is the winemaker. And that it's impressive Cabernet at what's come to be effectively a mid-range price for good Napa Cabernet-full of that classic Stags Leap red cherry fruit, very pure and direct, then lightly spicy on the end. It's more structured than I usually find Stags Leap Cabernets to be, but that's not a bad thing. Not much production (250 cases), so the best way to get it may be to contact the winery directly.

