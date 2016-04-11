Ansel Adams Liked His Eggs Poached in Beer

Spread from The Photographer’s Cookbook (Aperture/George Eastman Museum, 2016)

A new cookbook reveals the favorite recipes of star photographers.

Justine Sterling
April 11, 2016

Pro photographers can handily capture the beauty of food in a picture, but would that food actually taste good if they were the ones preparing it? The answer, according to the upcoming The Photographer’s Cookbook, is yes.

A collection of photographs and recipes, the book was first compiled in the late 1970s when the George Eastman Museum asked photographers (both known and up-and-coming) for their favorite recipes and food pictures. But it remained unpublished until now. Recipes include things like Neal Slavin’s Nylen’s Frankurters in Full Dress (the accompanying image of a selection of hot dogs is a fun interpretation of Nylen’s specialization of group portraiture), Grant Mudford’s Pavlova (an ode to his native Australia) and, our personal favorite, Ansel Adams’s Eggs Poached in Beer, which involves microwaving eggs in malt liquor or strong ale and topping them with a spiced butter-sherry sauce. We’re definitely going to try that dish the next time we want to channel Adams’s moody, illuminated aesthetic.

The book hits shelves on May 24 and is available for pre-order from Amazon.

