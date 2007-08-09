Another Take on Women and Steak

An article in today's New York Times style section notes that for young women dining in New York, vegetarianism is passé—ordering steak is the latest hot thing to do. The article quotes four women who suggest the motivation is that steak attracts men—ordering steak shows that you’re a real get-along gal.



But maybe steak’s for dinner because young women are now making more money than men (Reuters, via Marginal Revolution). A fascinating new study conducted by the Department of Sociology at Queens College in New York shows that in New York City, women in their 20s are earning a stunning 17 percent more than men the same age; they earn 20 percent more in Dallas. That’s worth celebrating with a nice piece of meat.

