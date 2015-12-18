Another Reason Why Beer is Good for You: It Boosts Blood Flow!

No one wants a beer belly, but you might want beer blood. A recent study published in Nutrition showed that drinking a moderate amount of beer helped improve participants' blood flow and aortic flexibility. While the researchers aren’t exactly sure why beer seems to do these things, they think it has something to do with alcohol and antioxidants. Sorry, teetotalers, de-alcoholized beer was much less effective.

These findings are just the latest in the long list of beer’s health benefits. We already know that it can help brain functionality, prevent heart failure and even keep you alive longer. Need some suggestions for picking out a good-for-you brew? Try one from these amazing nanobreweries, a seasonally flavored sage beer or kick things up a notch with one of these beer cocktails.