Another Reason to Drink Pisco

Nick Fauchald
August 30, 2007

The devastating earthquake that upended the city of Pisco, Peru, a couple of weeks ago apparently has displaced thousands of families and businesses across the city. One lucky survivor of this disaster has been the spirit named after the city, which has been gaining popularity in America over the past couple of years. This morning I spoke on the phone with an optimistic Diego Loret de Mola, a native Peruvian and spirits consultant who serves as the country’s de facto pisco ambassador. Loret de Mola flew down to Pisco last week to survey the damage. “The pisco industry hasn’t been affected much,” he said. “It’s the city’s underprivileged, obviously, that have suffered the most.” But de Mola said recovery efforts have been faster than anticipated. “The amount of support there so far has been amazing,” he said. Most pisco distilleries have minimal damage, he said, and should be back online before their distilling season begins in December. “If anything, this catastrophe will  make more people aware that Pisco is an actual place,” he said.
 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up