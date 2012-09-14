Another Cool Use for Pound Cake

Grace Parisi
September 14, 2012

Blueberry Pound Cake Crisp // © Lucy Schaeffer

Delicious, sugary cubes of pound cake make for a great topping on this baked fruit dessert. // © Lucy Schaeffer

Food & Wine's senior recipe developer, Grace Parisi, is a Test Kitchen superstar. In this series, she shares some of her favorite recipes to make right now.

What's the difference between a crisp and crumble? And what the hell are Buckles, Grunts and Bettys, exactly? Maybe this clears it up? Whatever the case may be, I don't think this recipe's title is entirely accurate, because pound cake is not a traditional baked-fruit topping. But it is fast, easy and entirely delicious. Here, toasted, sugared cubes of pound cake (lemon-yogurt might just be the perfect choice) cover a steaming, bubbling dish of tart blueberries. Plums, nectarines, peaches, berries, rhubarb, pears, etc., would also do terrifically, especially when served with ginger, coconut, cinnamon or plain old vanilla ice cream. SEE RECIPE »

Related: More Fruit Cobblers and Crisps
Amazing Fruit Desserts
Recipes with Blueberries

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up