Anita Lo’s Super-Luxe Foie Gras Soup Dumplings

Chef Anita Lo’s foie gras soup dumplings have been on the menu at Annisa in New York since the restaurant first opened. “The broth is based on something my mother used to make for us that we would eat over rice with cinnamon, star anise and dried mushrooms,” Lo says. The foie gras is Lo’s luxe twist on the dish. “There’s foie gras mousse inside the dumpling, and jicama for crunch,” she says. “We serve that with a piece of seared foie gras and a reduction of Chinese black vinegar. People who have never had soup dumplings are always interested in how we get the soup inside, and it resonates with foodies because the broth is so comforting and soulful, with a nice burst of flavor.”

