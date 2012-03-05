Andrew Zimmern's Political Aspirations

© Stephanie Meyer / Asopao

In a recent interview with Eater, the Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods host and F&W contributing editor, Andrew Zimmern, said he hopes to transition into politics for the next phase of his career. Zimmern cites his “globalist perspective” as an asset for a future campaign, but world travels have also greatly influenced his fantastic recipes for our series Andrew Zimmern’s Kitchen Adventures, like this Trini-style Asopao with Chicken and Shrimp. The “stewy rice casserole” makes a delicious and multicultural one-pan family dinner. Zimmern's fans shouldn't hold their breath for his political coup just yet. The TV chef isn't quite ready to make moves. “The show has never been more popular, and I have many years ahead of me in my active media life,” he told Eater.

