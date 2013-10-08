Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Meatballs, Dim Sum and Macaroons

TV host and F&W contributing editor Andrew Zimmern went on a mission to find America’s best balls of food. “You may think that my favorite balls of food would amount to a list of exotic animal anatomy,” he says, “but I’d much rather eat spherical creations made by the country’s best chefs.” Check out F&W’s new slideshow for Zimmern’s excellent finds including Cochon's fried boudin balls (left) in New Orleans, meatball-shaped sweetbreads created by Jamie Bissonnette of Toro and delicious macaroons at Salty Tart in Minneapolis. Plus, a few “odd bits” for good measure.

