Andrew Zimmern’s Chopped Chicken Liver for Hanukkah

Chopped Chicken Liver

Tonight, families around the world will light two candles on the menorah. Celebrate the second night of Hanukkah with Jewish comfort foods like Andrew Zimmern’s family recipe for Chopped Chicken Liver. Though it was traditionally made by Zimmern’s bubbe (grandmother) for the Festival of Lights, the creamy, make-ahead liver spread would be a brilliant addition to any holiday celebration.

