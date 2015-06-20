Andrew Zimmern’s 12 Best Asian Recipes

Today at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, travel expert and chef extraordinaire Andrew Zimmern gave an intro class to Asian hot pots. Zimmern’s encyclopedic knowledge of Asian cuisine goes far beyond hot pots. Here, his 12 best Asian recipes.

1. Crispy Garlic Short Ribs

This classic Philippine rib recipe is so delicious it will be impossible for you to resist making again and again.

2. Thai Hot-and-Sour Coconut-Chicken Soup

At its core, this is a basic Thai recipe, but it’s stunningly complex in flavor.

3. Ma Po Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

Spicy, stir-fried pork with ginger and garlic is a deliciously piquant foil for silky broiled eggplant.

4. Boiled Chinese Dumplings

There is something magical about the addition of minced boiled cabbage to these pork dumplings. It’s what makes these dumplings light and highly addictive.

5. Sweet and Sour Bangkok-Style Chicken with Chiles

The funniest part about this recipe is the joy it brings to people who notice that Simply Heinz ketchup is part of the recipe.

6. Cold Peanut-Sesame Noodles

The secret to Zimmern’s cold noodle recipe, inspired by the ones he had in China’s Sichuan province, is the numbingly spicy oil that gets drizzled on top.

7. Golden Coin Chicken-and-Shrimp Skewers with Peanut Sauce

This is a very traditional Cantonese-style recipe from southern China that you will recognize instantly if you are a late-night prowler of Asian markets.

8. Pork Belly Sisig

The skin of Philippine pork belly sisig is super crisp (from roasting), and the meat is tangy (from marinating) and juicy (from being braised with aromatics and spices).

9. Vietnamese Oyster Pancake with Nuoc Cham

Don’t be put off by the loosey-goosey nature of this crispy, egg-filled pancake. It’s Viet-inspired street food at its simplest.

10. Pearl Rice Balls with Ginger-Sesame Sauce

Instead of being wrapped in dumpling dough, these fun little pork dumplings are patted with rice, which gets fluffy during steaming.

11. Duck Tsukune

These Asian-style duck meatballs are great for entertaining izakaya-style.

12. Vietnamese Spicy Tuna Salad

“I think that the Asian fish salad concept—combining chopped and sliced vegetables and fish with bold seasonings, like toasted rice powder, lime, fish sauce, chiles and the like—is one of the world’s truly great food genres,” Zimmern says.

