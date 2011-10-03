Andrew Zimmern Joins Food & Wine

Food & Wine
October 03, 2011

 

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

 Thai Hot-and-Sour Soup

© Stephanie Meyer Levy
Thai Hot-and-Sour Soup

Today, F&W revealed its newest (and most adventurous) contributing editor: Andrew Zimmern. Though you may know him best as the guinea-pig-eating and snapping-turtle-catching host of the Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods, Zimmern is also a talented and classically trained chef. He'll share photos from his exotic travels, and most importantly, a fabulous recipe for the home cook, each week. Kicking things off today: Thai Hot-and-Sour Coconut-Chicken Soup.

 

 

