Andrew Zimmern at the Austin Food & Wine Festival

Sweet and Sour Chicken

Austin is getting its very own Food & Wine Festival this spring, April 27–29, and tickets go on sale today. The all-star line up includes the Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods host Andrew Zimmern, whose seminar on Global Street Food will spotlight some of his favorite markets around the world. Zimmern has a knack for adapting exotic meals into approachable recipes, as he does every week in his Kitchen Adventures series here on foodandwine.com. He also shares a story behind each dish, like Sweet and Sour Bangkok-Style Chicken with Chiles, which Zimmern first tried at a small Thai café in Penang, Malaysia. The super-flavorful stir-fry features a very familiar ingredient: Heinz ketchup. "The stuff is awesome and very traditional in many parts of southern Asia, where tomato-vinegar-sugar sauces have been used for centuries. The heat-sweet factor here is phenomenal, and I think this recipe is the one my friends clamor for the loudest when we plan dinner parties," says Zimmern.

